MWM vows to continue mission of martyrs

Rawalpindi : Majlis-e-Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) organised a function at Liaquat Bagh on the occasion of 33rd death anniversary of Shaheed Quaid Arif Hussain Al-Husseini with participants vowing to continue mission of martyrs, says a press release.

Addressing the function, Allama Raja Nasir Abbas Jafari, Central Secretary General, Majlis-e-Wahdat-e-Muslimeen , said that mourning would continue across the country with its traditional devotion and respect.

Gulzar Hussain Naeemi said that love for the Qur’an and the Ahle Bayt is an obligation and command from Allah Almighty.

Allama Saqib Akbar, leader of the National Solidarity Council, said that those who spread sectarianism are agents of the colonial world.

Akbar Ali Rajai, a member of Gilgit-Baltistan Provincial Assembly, said that Shaheed Quaid Arif Hussain Al-Husseini was prominent among political and religious personalities.

Allama Ali Akbar Kazmi said they were responsible citizens and believe in the rule of law. “The teachings of Shaheed Quaid Arif Hussain Al-Husseini will never be forgotten,” he added.

Sheikh Hammam Hamoudi, the head of the Supreme Islamic Council of Iraq, also addressed the conference online from Iraq and praised the efforts of Shaheed Quaid Arif Hussain Al-Husseini for the nation in excellent words.