Advocaat new Iraq coach with 2022 World Cup spot at stake

THE HAGUE: Veteran Dutch coach Dick Advocaat was on Saturday handed the task of guiding Iraq to the 2022 World Cup finals.

The Iraq football federation said the 73-year-old, who succeeds Streshko Katanic, was chosen on the basis of “his track record, both with clubs and national teams,” Dutch news agency ANP reported, citing the federation’s board of directors.

Advocaat has managed the Netherlands, the United Arab Emirates, Belgium, Russia and Serbia.

At club level, he has coached PSV Eindhoven, Borussia Moenchengladbach and Zenit Saint-Petersburg with whom he won the 2008 UEFA Cup.