Chohan apologises

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA Nazir Chohan has sought apology over his statement against Adviser to Prime Minister on Interior and Accountability Mirza Shahzad Akbar. Meanwhile, his video message on Saturday night the MPA said Shahzad Akbar clarified his position twice after which he has not right to object over his belief. He also prayed for the children of the PM’s advisor. Earlier Chohan was shifted to Punjab Institute of Cardiology after he complained of severe chest pain.