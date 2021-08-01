Six held for gambling

SARGODHA: Police on Saturday arrested six gamblers and recovered Rs 41,100 stake money, five mobile phones and other paraphernalia from their possession.On a tip-off, Bhalwal City police conducted a raid and rounded up six gamblers identified as Javaid Iqbal, Iftikhar, Abid Ali, Anwar, Nasir and Yasir Mehmood. The police also recovered stake money of Rs 1,100, five mobile phones and other items from their possession. A case has been registered against the accused.