Rana rejects reports of Shehbaz’s resignation

LAHORE: PML-N Punjab President Rana Sanaullah Khan has termed the reports of Shehbaz Sharif's resignation from the post of party president as false. Talking to media here on Saturday, he said Shehbaz was the President of PML-N and there was no truth in such talks. He said like him, Shehbaz Sharif's leader was Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz will follow the party’s narrative.

About defeat of PML-N in Sialkot, Rana said the election was stolen as the PTI candidate's supporters were appointed as Presiding Officers who changed the results.

“For the first time, more votes were cast in the by-elections than in the general election,” he said adding, such an election will lead towards disaster if similar patron was adopted in Kashmir elections.

Rana Sanaullah said that PTI was attempting to discredit the election process across the country. He asked the Chief Justice Lahore High Court and Chief Justice of Pakistan to take notice of the lack of facilities at local courts.

Answering a question, he said the chain of accountability and false cases was coming to an end and now these people will have to answer in the court of law. He said: “In Malam Jabba case NAB chairman said there was significant evidence but no action was taken against the culprits despite billions of rupees embezzlement in Malam Jabba and BRT.” “The culture of revenge has destroyed all political and moral traditions,” he said and concluded that PTI will soon be wiped out of politics due to incompetence, bad governance and lack of policy making.