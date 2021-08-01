11 killed as India’s monsoon death toll swells

Kolkata: Eleven people were killed in eastern India after torrential rains swept away homes and triggered landslides, officials said on Saturday, taking the country’s monsoon death toll above 230.

Rainstorms that have swept across the nation lashed the eastern state of West Bengal causing widespread destruction.

Four people were electrocuted after rain gushed into their homes in Howrah and North 24 Parganas district, state disaster management minister Javed Khan told AFP.

Seven people died when their houses were washed away by downpours, he said, with several still missing.