Workshop on measles-rubella vaccination drive

LAHORE : Punjab has intensified preparations for measles-rubella catch-up campaign in November 2021 as Training of Trainers (ToT) session on micro planning was organised here at a local hotel.

The training of master trainers is a key to developing quality micro plans required for the campaign success. The activity is supported by the World Health Organization. Present on the occasion were Director Expanded Programme on Immunization Dr Mukhtar Ahmed as well as provincial representatives from World Health Organization and Unicef. The current session was organised for district Master Trainers Faisalabad, Jhang, TT Singh Chiniot, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib and Kasur. The Training of Trainers (ToT) will produce Master Trainers who will facilitate two days cascade micro planning trainings at the district and tehsil level.

The ToT workshop was attended by DHO-Preventive services, District Surveillance Coordinators, EPI Focal Persons and DSVs of these 7 districts. Representatives of WHO and Unicef imparted the training. The major areas covered were human resource, vaccine & logistics forecast, cold chain assessment & requirements, AEFI case reporting & management and advocacy, Communication and Social Mobilization (ACSM).

WHO facilitators shared details on components of MR Micro-planning Tool which was followed by Group work on MR Micro-planning Tool, HR and UC Map. Dr Mukhtar Ahmed, Director Health Services EPI, said, “For successful implementation of a campaign of this scale, it is extremely important to develop micro plans through quality training. I am grateful to partners WHO and Unicef for their support. Quality micro planning is contributory and compulsory for a successful campaign. Micro planning is the backbone of MR Campaign and the focus on micro planning with a bottom up approach enables improved MR Campaign operational planning as well as ensures that the objective of reaching to the last child.

For the first time in EPI history, facilitators and participants will get incentives for developing quality micro planning from WHO through DDM cards. The Unicef representative shared the ACSM activities plan. AEFI Management plan was also shared by WHO representatives. The Training of Trainers workshop ended with vote of thanks by Dr Mukhtar Ahmed DHS-EPI Punjab who emphasised on quality of micro planning through the training process.