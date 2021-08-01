 
Sun Aug 01, 2021
August 1, 2021

Kitchen robot!

World

 
August 1, 2021

Riga, Latvia: A pasta order comes in and the robotic arm springs into action at the Roboeatz eatery in Riga. After five minutes of gyrations, a piping hot plate is ready. The Riga cafe, located under a crumbling concrete bridge, is designed in such a way that customers can observe the robotic arm at work. It also has a seating area, although most customers prefer take away since vaccination certificates are required to be able to eat indoors in Latvia. —AFP

