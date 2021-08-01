Man jailed for nine years for killing daughter in 1976

LONDON: A man who killed his two-week-old baby daughter in 1976 has been jailed for nine years.

Terence McArthur, 67, admitted the manslaughter of Tracy McArthur at their home in Plymouth, Devon. Exeter Crown Court heard that McArthur took Tracy, who was crying in her mother’s arms, and caused fatal injuries to her through shaking on June 1 1976.

He later told paramedics that he had found Tracy unresponsive in her cot and the incident was not treated as a criminal matter. However, in 2017, police launched an investigation after McArthur, of Rochdale, Greater Manchester, confessed to medical professionals that he had been responsible for his daughter’s death.

He was arrested in 2020 and initially denied having a daughter named Tracy but later admitted killing her. Mr Justice Garnham jailed McArthur for nine years during a hearing at Exeter Crown Court on Friday. The judge told him: “It was concluded at the time that Tracy had died from a brain haemorrhage.

“That was 45 years ago. Had you not killed her, Tracy would now be a middle-aged woman.” The judge said he accepted that McArthur had not planned to kill his daughter but did so due to a “momentary loss of control”.

“I accept that you have shown some genuine remorse,” he told McArthur.

“It is perfectly plain that the death of your daughter has played on your conscience over the last 45 years and you have admitted what you had done on a number of occasions. This offence would not have come to light if you had not made those confessions.”

McArthur was living in Plymouth with his then-partner Linda Wilks and their first daughter Alison when their second child, Tracy, was born two weeks prematurely on May 18 in 1976.

The court heard that McArthur was violent towards Mrs Wilks, including kicking her in the stomach when she was pregnant with Tracy, and used drugs.

On the morning of June 1, Mrs Wilks was holding Tracy in her arms as the baby was crying.

“He said to give Tracy to him as he could take her downstairs,” she told later told police. He grabbed her out of my arms.” Lee Bremridge, prosecuting, said that what happened to Tracy after McArthur took her from her mother is not known, but he accepts shaking her until she stopped crying.

Mrs Wilks went downstairs and discovered Tracy was dead. She asked McArthur “What have you done to her?” and he replied “I didn’t mean to do it, I just shook her.” The court heard that McArthur refused to let Mrs Wilks call an ambulance but she asked friends to do so and paramedics arrived later that day.

“Mr McArthur told them that he had found Tracy in her cot that morning,” Mr Bremridge said. A post-mortem examination was carried out and concluded that Tracy had died from a brain haemorrhage.

A few weeks later, Mrs Wilks left with daughter Alison, and later married a new partner. In 1982, McArthur was interviewed by a social worker in London and told her “he thought he had killed his daughter Tracy when she was a baby”, Mr Bremridge said.

The social worker noted his remarks and contacted police but was told that the case was closed. In 2017, McArthur told a nurse and a consultant cardiologist at Salford Royal Hospital, where he was undergoing treatment, that he was responsible for the death of his daughter in the 1970s.

Greater Manchester Police referred the case to Devon and Cornwall Police, who launched an investigation. In a victim personal statement, Mrs Wilks said: “I always wished I’d said more at the time Tracy died and spoke about what Terence did to her. I was unable to because of the fear I was living under at the time.

“I hoped the medical staff or coroner would discover what had happened but they did not.” She added: “All I want now is for him to admit what he did to Tracy so that we get justice for Tracy and very sadly the life that she never got to have.”

Representing McArthur, Alexander Leach QC said the prosecution would not have happened if McArthur had not confessed to killing Tracy. “This is a case in which the defendant has spent his life crippled by contrition but without the courage required to make a proper and meaningful confession,” Mr Leach added.

Speaking after the case, Detective Inspector Stephanie Blundell, of Devon and Cornwall Police, described the investigation into McArthur as “protracted and complex”.

She paid tribute to Tracy’s family for their “great patience, courage and understanding” during the four-year process. “I hope that today’s sentence helps to bring some closure to the tragic loss they have suffered,” she added.