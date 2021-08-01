Firing at trade centre in Peshawar leaves one dead

PESHAWAR: A firing incident left one person dead and another wounded at a shopping centre in Saddar on Saturday.

An official said the management of the Deans Trade Centre and the shopkeepers reportedly clashed over the payment of electricity bills.

The gunmen at the trade centre allegedly opened fire in which two people sustained injuries. They were taken to a hospital, where one of the injured succumbed to his injuries.

The police are struggling to check the gun culture as many people could be seen carrying automatic weapons for show-off.