Man kills wife

KARACHI: A man shot his wife dead at their house in the Baldia Town area on Monday. According to police, the incident took place at a house located near the Jungle School in Baldia Town within the limits of the Ittehad Town police station. Upon receiving the information, police and rescuers reached the property and transported the casualty to the Civil Hospital, Karachi, for medico-legal formalities where the deceased woman was identified as 35-year-old Erum Shahzadi, wife of Hamid. She was the mother of three children. Police said the woman’s husband shot and killed her over a family dispute and escaped after committing the murder. Police have registered a case and investigations are under way. Separately, the body of a young woman was found near a graveyard in the Korangi area within the limits of the Zaman Town police station.