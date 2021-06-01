NBP, SAU sign agreement

KARACHI: The National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) and the Sindh Agriculture University (SAU), Tandojam, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to promote agriculture entrepreneurship and capacity-building, a statement said on Monday.

Under the MoU, Sindh Agriculture University will connect prospective agriculture startups and entrepreneurs with the National Bank. The two organisations would collaborate in the development and launch of credit products, while SAU would impart training to the bank officials, ie, Agriculture Field Officers AFOs in capacity-building, it added.

Both the organisations would also collaborate in exchanging ideas, skills and techniques on problems of national interest. The National Bank will provide internship placement to SAU graduates as per the bank’s policy, the statement said.

The SAU is among the top agriculture universities in Pakistan and is committed to contributing towards self-sufficiency and sustainability in agriculture to ensure food security by producing trained manpower, conducting problem-oriented research, and establishing effective linkages with the stakeholders.

NBP and SAU will cooperate to benefit agriculture-focused enterprise development, identify and carry out joint marketing activities for awareness of the farming community. Such activities may include NBP participation in seminars, exhibitions, and farmers’ programmes for awareness of the bank’s financing products, it added.