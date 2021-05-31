Woman raped

OKARA: A woman was raped at 42/GD village on Sunday. The wife of Muhammad Asghar was on her way when accused Zafar caught her and allegedly raped her.

Gogera police have registered a case.

DEAD CHICKENS SEIZED: The Punjab Food Authority on Sunday seized hundreds of dead chickens.

The police checked a rickshaw and found that accused Sher, Waqas, and Mubashar were carrying slaughtered chickens to sell them in the city. The chickens were slaughtered after their death.