Woman raped

OKARA: A woman was raped at 42/GD village on Sunday. The wife of Muhammad Asghar was on her way when accused Zafar caught her and allegedly raped her.
Gogera police have registered a case.
DEAD CHICKENS SEIZED: The Punjab Food Authority on Sunday seized hundreds of dead chickens.
The police checked a rickshaw and found that accused Sher, Waqas, and Mubashar were carrying slaughtered chickens to sell them in the city. The chickens were slaughtered after their death.