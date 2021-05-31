Qureshi, Iraqi ministers discuss mutual ties, cooperation

BAGHDAD/NAJAF: Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Iraq’s Minister of Interior Othman Ali Farhood Moshir Al-Ghanimi and Minister of Defence of Iraq Jumaa Inad Saadoun Khattab Sunday agreed on the need to exchange delegations with a view to enhancing cooperation in security matters, counter narcotics and visa facilitation.

During a meeting, foreign minister Qureshi highlighted the professional expertise and commitment of Pakistan's armed forces and law enforcement agencies in dealing effectively with the challenge of terrorism. He said the two countries could benefit from cooperation in countering terrorism, in particular in sharing of expertise and intelligence and training and capacity building of their law enforcement agencies.

The Iraqi interior minister welcomed the suggestion, a press release said.

Foreign minister Qureshi acknowledged the sacrifices made by Iraq in its successful fight against terrorism. He also underscored strong religious and cultural affinities between the people of the two countries, adding that these bonds also provided significant opportunities for deeper bilateral cooperation in diverse areas.

In this regard, the foreign minister emphasized the need to enhance people to people linkages, in particular by promoting religious tourism between the two countries.

He said that facilitation of visas and improved services to Pakistani Zaireen could lead to enhanced bilateral trade, commerce and investment. Agreeing with the foreign minister, the interior minister assured him of cooperation.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Qureshi and Minister of Defence of Iraq Jumaa Inad Saadoun Khattab on Sunday reviewed the progress made on various aspects of defence collaboration between the two countries.

During a meeting at the Ministry of Defence, the two ministers noted with contentment the steady growth in bilateral defence relations, Foreign Office spokesperson said in a press release.

Foreign Minister Qureshi reiterated Pakistan's resolve to further deepen and diversify bilateral cooperation in the fields of defence and defence production. The two ministers agreed to continue exchanging senior level delegations to sustain the positive momentum in the growing defence relationship between the two countries.

The visit (28-30 May 2021) was undertaken at the invitation of his Iraqi counterpart, Dr Fuad Hussein.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Qureshi Sunday met with renowned religious scholar Ayatullah Bashir Hussain Najafi here and urged the Ulema to play their role for creating Muslim unity and discouraging sectarianism.

During the meeting, the foreign minister discussed Muslim unity as well as facilitation of Pakistani pilgrims visiting holy sites in Iraq annually. He said Pakistan and Iraq enjoyed brotherly ties based on religious and cultural values.

He said every year, around 200,000 Pakistani pilgrims visited Iraqi cities of Baghdad, Najaf and Karbala.

Ayatullah Bashir Hussain Najafi thanked the foreign minister for visiting him and congratulated him on success of Pakistan’s diplomatic mission for peace in Palestine.

Meanwhile, Shah Mahmood Qureshi Sunday paid respects at the shrine of Hazrat Ali Ibn e Abi Talib (RA) here, during his three-day visit to Iraq.

The foreign minister offered Nawafil at the shrine and prayed for country’s peace and prosperity, Muslim unity as well as riddance from COVID-19 pandemic. He also visited Masjid Kufa and had a sight of historic and holy sites.

He also paid respects at the shrines of Hazrat Muslim Bin Aqeel (RA) and Hazrat Hani Bin Urwa (RA). After visiting the holy sites in Najaf and Kufa, the foreign minister departed for Karbala.