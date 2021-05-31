No point in joining PDM sans action plan

By News desk

CHARSADDA/ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Sunday ruled out the possibility of re-joining the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), saying the alliance had deviated from its mission to achieve the desired results.

He was speaking at a press conference during his visit to Wali Bagh to offer condolences on the death of Begum Nasim Wali Khan, the widow of the Awami National Party and Rehbar-e-Tehreek Khan Abdul Wali Khan and former provincial president of the ANP.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and PPP other leaders including Nayyar Bukhari, Faisal Karim Kundi, Farhatullah Babar and others also accompanied their leader.

Bilawal said that in Saturday's meeting of the PDM, a clear-cut strategy was missing.

He said that the parties of the PDM seem to be confused about the future course of action.

He added that all those political parties which are clear about their political stance are in a better position to give a tough time to the PTI-led government.

"Unless and until the action plan is brought back, there is no point rejoining the PDM, said Bilawal.

He said that if all opposition parties collectively target PM Imran Khan's government, it would be better for all.

"All Opposition parties have the consensus that the people of Pakistan are suffering because of the incompetent government," said Bilawal. "We are facing historic poverty because of the economic policies of the government which are based on lies."

Earlier, the PPP leaders offered condolences to the ANP leadership, including former KP chief minister Ameer Haider Khan Hoti, Aimal Wali Khan, Lavangin Wali Khan, Haji Ghulam Ahmad Bilour, Mian Iftiklhar Hussain, Zahid Khan and others on the death of Begum Nasim Wali Khan and praised her for her political struggle for rule of law and democracy.

The leaderships of both the parties later held a marathon consultation over the future line of joint political course as well.

Bilawal Bhutto said that they had sufficient numbers to remove Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar through the in-house change but the parties in PDM did not bother to listen to their pleas.

Some of the allied parties also adopted a silence on their demand for the rotational change in the leadership of PDM after each six months, he went on to say.

"The PPP and ANP along with other like-minded political parties will soon launch the anti-government movement," Bilawal Bhutto vowed, adding that his grandfather late Hakim Ali Zardari was one of the ANP pioneers.

He said the ideologies of PPP and ANP had many similarities and that they would not rest until the selected government was sent home through in-house change or the political struggle outside Parliament.

The PPP leader said that his party was fully prepared to thwart the government bid to pass the IMF-sponsored budget. He vowed that the IMF dictated budget would be resisted tooth and nail as it would serve no good to the poor in the country. He praised the bravery and sacrifices of PPP and ANP for the provincial autonomy and combating a long wave of terrorism.

Bilawal Bhutto believed that the US was being given bases inside Pakistan owing to the changing scenario in Afghanistan. He suggested that all decisions with regard to the changing situation in Afghanistan should be taken after consultation with all on board.

"The US government was compelled to seek an apology after the PPP government took a tough stance on the drone attack on Salala check-post but now Prime Minister Imran Khan is toeing the line of foreign powers," he added.

He said that the incumbent rulers' economic and foreign policies had totally failed and the people were now yearning for change of government.

The PPP leaders paid glowing tributes to Begum Nasim Wali Khan and termed her a brave woman with a political acumen.

They said her services for democracy and rule of law could never be forgotten.