PRCS volunteers to sign up for Pakistan’s anti-smoking movement

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of National Health Services and the World Health Organisation (WHO) will sign a letter of intent today (Monday) with the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS), whereby thousands of volunteers registered with the humanitarian organisation across Pakistan will be trained to participate in campaigns designed to promote awareness about the hazards of tobacco use and other substances inimical to health.

This is one of the key national activities being arranged in connection with World No-Tobacco Day (WNTD), which is observed worldwide on May 31 each year. The PM’s Special Assistant on Health Dr Faisal Sultan, Chairman PRCS Abrarul Haq and Dr Minhajus Siraj, Director of the government’s stellar Smoke-Free Cities Project operating under the Tobacco Control Cell, will attend the ceremony, among others.

The PRCS will declare all its offices, campuses, and blood banks across Pakistan smoke-free. As of now, smoking is completely prohibited in 272 public places nationwide, including 21 parks, rendering them all smoke-free.