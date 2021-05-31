FAPUASA Punjab to support KP teachers

LAHORE:Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Association (FAPUASA) Punjab stands by FAPUASA Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the ongoing struggle against the problems being faced by the universities of KP.

In a statement, FAPUASA Punjab President Dr Abdul Sattar Malik and General Secretary Dr Ahtisham Ali demanded the KP government immediately withdraw the orders to reduce the allowances of teachers and employees of the universities of KP. They also demanded establishment of provincial HEC in KP.

The FAPUASA Punjab also warned that if the KP government did not stop interfering in the sovereignty of universities and did not give legitimate rights to the universities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the scope of the protest would be widened across Pakistan.

Admission forms submission date

extended: Punjab University’s Department of Examinations has extended the date of online submission of admission forms and fee for Associate Degree Commerce Part-I & Part-II Annual Examination 2021.

The last date for receipt of online admission forms and fee for the Associate Degree Commerce Part-I & Part-II Annual Examination 2021 for regular, late college and private candidates is June 10, 2021 with single fee while the forms can be submitted with double fee from 11 June, 2021 to 15 June, 2021. Details are available at PU website www.pu.edu.pk.