Official rates not implemented in Sahulat bazaars

LAHORE:Increasing trend in prices of fruits and vegetables was recorded this week. The government failed to implement official rates in Sahulat bazaars established on the instructions of Prime Minster Imran Khan to control inflation.

Official rates were not implemented in various Sahulat bazaars of the city. Government officials were absent from these special bazaars. Middlemen are extorting farmers and consumers, but officials concerned failed to check extortion. These middlemen are purchasing the produces from the farmers at lowest rates and selling at maximum rates to the consumers. Price list issued by the agricultural marketing department looks wrong. Overcharging on chicken, mutton and beef continued. It seems the price implementing authorities are involved in overcharging.

This week the price of chicken, live bird, was reduced by Rs72 per kg, fixed at Rs234 per kg, while it was sold at Rs250 to 260 per kg, and chicken, meat, was gained by Rs105 per kg, fixed at Rs339 per kg, and was sold Rs350 to 400 per kg.

The price of potato soft skin new A-grade was gained by Rs8 per kg, fixed at Rs44 to 47 per kg, sold at Rs70 per kg, B-Grade Rs38 to 41 per kg, C-grade at Rs30 to 33 per kg, mixed sold at Rs50 to 60 per kg, potato white fixed Rs22 to 24 per kg, sold at Rs45 to 50 per kg. The price of onion A-grade was increased by Rs2 per kg, fixed at Rs20 to 22 per kg, sold at Rs25 to 30 per kg, B-grade fixed at Rs16 to 18 per kg, and C-grade at Rs12 to 14 per kg, B&C grade mixed sold at Rs20 to 25 per kg.

The price of tomato A-grade was increased by Rs2 per kg, fixed at Rs20 to 22 per kg, sold at Rs30 kg, B-grade fixed at Rs16 to 18 per kg, and C-grade at Rs12 to 14 per kg, B and C quality mixed sold at Rs20 to 25 per kg. The price of garlic local was reduced by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs110 to 115 per kg, sold at Rs140 to 160 per kg, garlic Chinese price was not fixed sold at Rs240 per kg. Ginger Chinese was gained by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs300 to 310 per kg, sold at Rs400 per kg.

Cucumber farm (black) gained by Rs26 per kg, fixed at Rs52 to 54 per kg, sold at Rs60 per kg, and cucumber local increased by Rs16 per kg, fixed at Rs52 to 54 per kg, sold at Rs70 per kg. Brinjal price was gained by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs40 to 42 per kg, sold at Rs50 to 60 per kg. Biter gourd was increased by Rs26 per kg, fixed at Rs70 to 73 per kg, sold at Rs80 to 100 per kg.

Spinach was increased by Rs11 per kg, fixed at Rs30 to 32 per kg, sold at Rs50 per kg.

Zucchini farm was gained by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs55 to 57 per kg, sold at Rs80 per kg, Zucchni local white by Rs16 per kg, was fixed at Rs105 to 109 per kg, sold at Rs120 to 140 per kg and Zucchni local black by Rs16 per kg, fixed at Rs125 to 130 per kg, sold at Rs160 per kg.

The price of lemon local reduced by Rs40 per kg, fixed at Rs145 to 150 per kg, sold at Rs200 per kg. Pumpkin was gained by Rs15 per kg, fixed at Rs55 to 57 per kg, sold at Rs60 to 80 per kg. Lady finger was increased by Rs11 per kg, fixed at Rs95 to 99 per kg, sold at Rs140 per kg.

Luffa was gained by Rs19 per kg, fixed at Rs55 to 57 per kg, sold at Rs70 to 80 per kg. Green chili price A-grade was reduced by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs50 to 52 per kg, sold at Rs80 to 100 kg, B-grade fixed at Rs30 to 32 per kg, sold at Rs60 to 80 per kg. Capsicum price was gained by Rs45 per kg, fixed at Rs95 to 99 per kg, sold at Rs140 per kg.

Price of cauliflower was gained by Rs16 per kg fixed at Rs70 to 73 per kg, sold at Rs120 per kg, and cabbage fixed at Rs25 to 27 per kg, sold at Rs50 to 60 per kg. The price of pea was increased by Rs39 per kg, fixed at Rs177 to 184 per kg, not sold.

Carrot Chinese was gained by Rs2 per kg, fixed at Rs30 to 32 per kg, sold at Rs60 to 80 per kg, carrot local fixed at Rs90 to 93 per kg, not sold.

Coriander was gained by Rs10 per bundle fixed at Rs28 to 30 per bundle sold at Rs50 per bundle. Fenugreek (Methi) was increased by Rs42 per kg, fixed at Rs102 to 104 per kg, not sold. Turnip was gained by Rs12 per kg, fixed at Rs55 to 57 per kg, not sold.

Radish was fixed at Rs20 to 21 per kg, not sold. Beetroot was gained by Rs2 per kg, fixed at Rs35 to 37 per kg, sold at Rs100 per kg. The price of different variety of apples was fixed at Rs55 to 165 per kg, B-grade sold at Rs100 to 140 per kg, and A grade was sold at Rs250 to 300 per kg.

The price of Banana A-category was reduced by Rs25 per dozen, fixed at Rs145 to 150 per dozen, sold at Rs200 to 250 per dozen, and B-category fixed at Rs80 to 85 per dozen, sold at Rs130 to 150 per dozen, and C-category fixed at Rs58 to 60 per dozen, sold at Rs100 to 120 per dozen.