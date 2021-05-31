Career counselling; questions and answers

Q1: I have done Intermediate and I am thinking about my future study plans. But I am confused about what to do next? Which programme I must study like Computer Science or Business Administration. Both of these programmes are offered by COMSATS, Lahore. Sir, I am not good at Mathematics. This is the reason I am not willing to study any programme involving Maths. However, I am considering doing Graphic Designing, Fashion Designing, Filmmaking or Acting from NCA. Can you please guide me on any one of these subjects? Also tell me what are the career prospects in Graphic Designing? (Zulqarnain Qureshi, Lahore)

Ans: Dear Mr Qureshi, no information is provided by you about your grades in Intermediate. Moreover, you have told that you are not good at Mathematics. Thinking about your plans that you wish to choose a successful career, I will advise you to consider doing Business Administration instead of Computing Science. So far as your thinking of doing any of the subject areas from NCA I can’t suggest any of the above subject areas mentioned by you as I don’t know if you have any good skills / knowledge or training towards Art/ Drawing or Fashion etc. All these areas are linked closely with your personality as well as your interest and you must have passion towards one of the fields. Therefore, I suggest you think hard and thoroughly before making the final decision.

Q2: I am a student of Biochemistry (4 year’s Honours degree). I am currently in my first semester. But I don’t know the scope of this field. Please guide me sir in this regard. (Khanum Sughra, Karachi)

Ans: Dear Miss Sughra, the subject you have chosen is an emerging area and there are bright chances of success in choosing this career going forward once you complete your bachelors. I advise you to consider doing research in Biochemistry and if you work hard and achieve a GPA of 3.5+ it is likely that you may get scholarships for your masters and you can top up in Biomedical Sciences, Haematology or Advance Medical Sciences that involve research on Stem Cells etc. Hence, the chosen subject has a bright future.

Q3: I have done MPhil with English Language & Literature with 3.51 CGPA from a public sector university. Now I want to study in Malaysia for a PhD in self-finance. Do you think it is a wise decision? (Mubashira Nadeem - Faisalabad)

Ans: Mubashira, if you have done your MPhil with 3.51 CGPA, you should have gotten some kind of scholarship or grant even from the university that you have chosen in Malaysia. However, doing a PhD shall give you a good platform and of course enhance your job prospects back in Pakistan. It is not an issue if you are spending some money on your education as this is going to pay you back as soon as you return and join the academia in Pakistan or perhaps find an international teaching appointment.

Q4: Dear sir, I read your column and thought it would be a good idea to get your help and guidelines regarding Turkish Scholarships fully funded. Please guide me about these scholarships and let me know if I should apply or not? (Sardar Mohsin Raza Khan Baloch-Multan)

Ans: There are a number of scholarships offered by the Turkish government that are available on different websites. However, not many are fully funded and since I’m not aware of your level of qualification, undergraduate or postgraduate etc it is difficult for me to give you any further advice. I recommend that you go to various sites that include TURK YE SCHOLARSHIPS (turkiyeburslari.gov.tr) Study in Turkey etc.

(Syed Azhar Husnain Abidi is a renowned educationist in Pakistan, with more than 20 years of experience as provider of education counselling services. He has represented Pakistan in over 100 national and international seminars, conferences and fora. He is a recipient of the most coveted civil award Tamgha-e-Imtiaz).