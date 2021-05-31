Three die in road accidents

A minor girl was among three people who lost their lives in as many traffic accidents in the city on Sunday. Meanwhile, two more people died in other mishaps.

The minor girl was killed when a tractor ran her over outside her residence in Gulshan-e-Ghazi in Baldia Town within the limits of the Madina Colony police station. She was identified as three-year-old Marwa, daughter of Akbar.

The body was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medico-legal formalities. Police said the accident took place when her father was parking the tractor outside the house and she girl suddenly came out to play and was crushed to death.

In another traffic accident, two pedestrians were seriously injured after being hit by a speedy vehicle on the Super Highway within the limits of the Sacchal police station. They were shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where one of them, an elderly person, succumbed to his injuries and the other, 35-year-old Raees, received treatment.

Police said the deceased person is yet to be identified. A case has been registered and further investigations are under way. Meanwhile, an unidentified young man died after he was hit by a vehicle near the Karimabad flyover within the limits of the Azizabad police station. The body was shifted to a morgue after medico-legal formalities were completed at Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

At a poultry farm within the Surjani Town policeâ€™s jurisdiction, a 45-year-old man, Aqeel, son of Lal Buksh, lost his life after a heavy object hit his head. A 55-year-old man, Zahid, son of Abdul Baqi, was electrocuted to death at a shop within the Baghdadi policeâ€™s limits. His body was shifted to the Civil Hospital, Karachi. Police said he was working at his shop when he suffered electric shocks and died.