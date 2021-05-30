Members of criminal gang held

Islamabad : Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad Police have arrested 03 members of a criminal gang who held and recovered cash, mobile phone and weapons from him, a police spokesman said.

According to the details, DIG (Operations) Islamabad police, Afzaal Ahmad Kausar has categorically directed all the police officers to accelerate their efforts to curb crime and secure the city against criminals.

Following these directions, SSP (Investigation) Atta ur-Rehman constituted a special police team under the supervision of DSP CIA also including ASI Muhammad Ishaq and others nabbed three member of a criminal gang, identified as Israfial, Makial and Abdullah.

Police team also recovered cash, mobile phones and weapons along with ammunition from their possession. Separate cases have been registered against them at Tarnol police stations and further investigation is underway.

DIG (Operations) Afzaal Ahmed Kausar has appreciated the performance and directed all police officials to remain vigilant in their respective areas and to ensure safety and security of the citizens.