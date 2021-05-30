Auction of first phase of River Ravi project completed

LAHORE : The auction of the first development phase of River Ravi project was completed here on Saturday.

Officials said Javed Habib, a company of Arif Habib Group, was declared the highest bidder in the auction of development works of Z zone phase of the project. The auction was supervised by Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) CEO Imran Amin. He said the Z zone phase of the project would consist of 2,000 acres. According to the bidding terms, Arif Habib Group will be responsible for the complete land development and marketing of Phase-I. Bahria Town and Metracan also participated in the public auction.