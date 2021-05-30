Safe vaccines

A now-viral post on social media is spreading baseless information about the AstraZeneca vaccine. The viral post suggests that the vaccine has some serious side effects including chills, fever, body aches, headache, etc. I recently got the first dose of the vaccine and had fever and body ache for only a day. The government is required to satisfy people and take them into confidence. Otherwise, people will avoid getting the vaccine. It should also inform people about the possible side effects and what measures should people take to feel better.

Fawad Hussain

Hyderabad