close
Sat May 29, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
May 29, 2021

Khokhar brothers’ bail extended

National

OC
Our Correspondent
May 29, 2021

LAHORE: An anti-corruption court on Friday extended interim bail to PML-N MNA Afzal Khokhar, MPA Saiful Malook Khokhar and Jameel Khokhar in a case related to the illegal occupation of land. The court extended the interim bail of the accused by June 7. The Nawab Town police had registered a case against Khokhar brothers on the charges of land grabbing.

Latest News

More From Pakistan