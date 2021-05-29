Public service govt’s mission: CM Usman Buzdar

LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday said that public service was a core mission of the PTI government and it believed in philosophy of composite development.

Talking to provincial ministers and party leaders at his office here Friday, the chief minister said he was monitoring ongoing schemes relating to the development of backward areas and the government was effectively delivering instead of lip-service. The corrupt could only raise empty slogans and the people knew that this cabal looted the country in the past. In fact, corrupt politicians had no place in New Pakistan and frustration was evident on the faces of PDM leadership, he added.

Those who met the CM included Provincial Ministers Shaukat Ali Lalika, Jahanzeb Khan Khichi, PTI leader Rai Hassan Nawaz and Gulraiz Afzal Gondal, Ahmed Shah Khagha, Chaudhry Muhammad Adnan, Ijaz Khan, Adil Pervaiz, Muhammad Ijaz Hussain, Rai Zahoor Ahmed, Muhammad Ali Raza Khan Khaqwani, Fida Hussain, Muhammad Ashraf Khan Rind and Sardar Muhammad Awais Dareshak. The CM issued instructions for the solution of problems faced by the parliamentarians. Meanwhile, MNAs Nawab Sher Waseer, Haji Imtiaz Ahmed and Ghulam Bibi Bharwana also called on the CM and discussed their constituency related problems. They appreciated the initiative of the district development package to remove deprivations of remote areas. The parliamentarians were taken into confidence while devising districts’ development packages, the CM said and termed it the start of an era of composite development.

Usman Buzdar said the government was giving the backward areas their right of development by launching various projects there. He emphasised that no district was discriminated against with regard to development funds as remote areas had equal rights over resources. The CM made it clear that the era of exhibitory projects and hollow slogans was over now. The so-called critics should realise facts as the opponents’ past was speckled, he said. The past rulers would not have seen these days had they done anything for the country, he maintained and added that even the PDM experience had ended in a fiasco due to preference to personal interests.

The opponents were made a target of political revenge in the past but the government did not believe in it, he added. Regrettably, undemocratic norms were patronised by using police, administration and other agencies for personal objectives. Every department had been fully empowered to duly perform their affairs, the CM maintained and said that public service was the core point of the PTI government. Instead of showing any fake signs of progress and development, the PTI government had given attention to ensuring composite development so that everyone could benefit from government reforms, the CM added.

QASIM SURI: National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri also called on the chief minister and discussed matters of mutual interest.

He appreciated the Punjab government’s philosophy of composite development adding that it planned best to develop the backward areas. Similarly, the establishment of a university in every district was an education-friendly step. The Punjab government had taken effective steps to overcome the coronavirus, he added.

SUSPENDS OFFICER: The chief minister directed to suspend Excise & Taxation Officer Mian Muhammad Sadiq on public complaints and negligence from duty during his Bhakkar visit. Secretary Excise & Taxation Department had issued orders in this regard. The CM had made it clear that the officers failing to solve genuine problems of the people have no place in the province.