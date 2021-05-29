Dr Qazi named NICH Board member

Islamabad :: Iqra University (IU) Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Wasim Qazi has been appointed member of the Board of Governors (BoG) of the National Institute of Child Health (NICH), says a press release.

The federal government has named three members of the BoG to run the NICH under Section 4 of the Federal Medical Teaching Institute Ordinance 2020.

According to the notification, issued by the Ministry of National Health Services (NHS), three members of the BoG have been appointed with immediate effect including Dr Ahsan Rabbani, CEO ChildLife Foundation, Aamir A. Allahwala, CEO Tecno Pak Telecom (Pvt) Limited and Professor Dr Wasim Qazi, President/Vice Chancellor, Iqra University.