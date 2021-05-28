Stocks set new record by crossing volume of 2.2b shares

ISLAMABAD: The KSE 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) has set a new record by crossing the trading volume of 2.2 shares for the first time in history. The index continued with bullish trend on Thursday, closing at 46,790 points. The economic analysts are of the view that this record increase in volume was reflective of full trust shown by the investors on the government policies. They said that the investors are not only investing their money in construction, chemicals, automobile and other sectors.