Gates phones COAS, lauds Pak Army for supporting polio drive

RAWALPINDI: COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Bill Gates co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF) had a telephonic conversation Thursday.

Matters relating to Pakistanâ€™s commitment for comprehensive polio eradication and COVID-19 were discussed. The COAS said it was a national cause and national effort. He said it could only be called a success when no child is affected by polio anywhere in Pakistan.

Gates conveyed his special appreciation for Pakistan Army for supporting national polio drive and ensuring proper reach and coverage of polio campaigns this year, particularly through involvement of community leaders and influencers. The COAS appreciated untiring efforts of Bill Gates and his foundation towards the noble cause of polio eradication at the global level and assured him of continuous support.

Meanwhile, COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said Pakistan values its relations with Russia and hoped for furthering military-to- military ties between the two countries. The COAS was talking to Danila V Ganich, Russian ambassador to Pakistan, who called on him at General Headquarters Thursday.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security situation, enhanced bilateral & defence cooperation and Afghan peace process were discussed. Gen Bajwa said peace in Afghanistan is a common goal. Both reiterated mutual efforts towards achieving the goal. The COAS appreciated recent visit of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to Pakistan and hoped for further diplomatic engagements at higher level. The Russian ambassador appreciated Pakistanâ€™s sincere efforts for bringing peace and stability in the region, especially the Afghan peace process. Both the dignitaries reiterated the commitment to enhance Pak-Russia bilateral relationship.