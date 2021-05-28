Masood unanimously re-elected KP judo body president

LAHORE: Masood Ahmad and Muhammad Jalal were unanimously re-elected as President and Secretary General, respectively, of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Judo Association for the next four years (2021-2025).

An Elective General Council meeting of the association was held at a local hotel.

Maria Gull was elected as Honorary Treasurer.

Other office bearers: Senior Vice President, Syed Usman Shah; Vice Presidents, Mansoor Ahmad, Maj. (Retd) Zulfiqar Ahmed, Noor Shah Afridi, Asif Hussain, Farid Niazi, Naeem Jan, Sara Nisar, Afshin Begum.

Executive Committee: Bilal Shafi (Peshawar), Khista Umer (Mardan), Adnan Khan (Lowe Dir) Muhammad Ibrahim (Swat), Malik Safeer (Kohat), Muhammad Adil (DI Khan), Asif Khan (Peshawar), Adeela (Kurram), Arwa (Haripur), Aziz ul Haq (Charsadda), Sabir Khan (Athlete Commission). Tariq Khan (Referee & Judges).