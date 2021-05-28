JI to promote sports, says Siraj

LAHORE:Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) ameer Sirajul Haq has said that the JI would mobilise the youth towards becoming better, healthy citizens and started a talent hunt campaign to promote sports in the country.

He said that the PTI government had badly failed to provide any relief to the masses in three years in power while two mainstream opposition parties have also failed to check its alleged malpractices and corruption.

The PML-N and PPP were equally responsible with the PTI for destroying institutions and damaging the economy, he said at a press conference at Mansoora here on Thursday. The PTI, he said, came to power with slogan of "change" but it had nothing on its credit so far.

It protected the status quo, sheltered the mafias and weakened the institutions, he said. The JI ameer chaired a meeting of JI Youth at Mansoora and decided to mobilise the youth towards becoming better, healthy citizens and started a talent hunt campaign in the country. The campaign would focus on sports, particularly cricket. For this, he said, a JI Youth Cricket Board had been established which would focus on improvement of already existing grounds and build new grounds with the help of people in different areas. A national cricket league would be organised to hunt and polish the local talent, he added.

Siraj regretted that despite the prime minister himself served as national cricket team captain but every sport in Pakistan witnessed decline during three years of the PTI rule. He said if sports are encouraged, there would be least patients in hospitals.

He said JI would serve the masses in every filed despite limited resources. He appealed to the youth to be part of JI to transform Pakistan into an Islamic welfare state.