City sizzles as mercury crosses 43°C

LAHORE:Hot and dry weather continued to prevail in the City as mercury crossed 43°C here on Thursday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

The officials said that continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. They predicted that hot and dry weather was likely to prevail over most parts of the country while very hot in southern Punjab, Sindh and central/ southern Balochistan. Thursday's maximum temperature was recorded at Dadu and Shaheed Benazirabad where mercury reached 48°C while in Lahore, it was 43.2°C and minimum was 25.6°C.