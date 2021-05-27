Nightmare in Gaza

The people of Palestine have been facing many problems for many weeks now. Israeli airstrikes have made a majority of them homeless. So far, there have been more than 200 deaths. However, it has been observed that Muslim-majority countries are not taking this matter seriously. Recently, the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) was also criticised for its weak response. It is important to mention that the US openly supported Israel. It is good to note Pakistan supported the people of Palestine.

It is the duty of all Muslim-majority countries to stand up for the rights of the people of Palestine. They must extend financial aid to these people.

Abdul Ahad Ghunyo

Ghotki

*****

The Gaza Strip has been witnessing Israel’s unabated aggression for the last few weeks. Israeli airstrikes have completely destroyed people’s homes. Israel has also bombed the building that housed media outlets. Infrastructure in Gaza has been razed to the ground. Helpless residents are deprived of primary healthcare and medication facilities. They need our assistance. It is time Muslim-majority countries sent medical supplies to Gaza. These countries should be ready to help the people of Palestine defend their houses and land.

Touqeer Shah

Rawalpindi