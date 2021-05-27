Ghani orders completing all education projects timely

By our correspondent

Saeed Ghani has ordered education officers to complete all the projects on time, and conduct a comprehensive survey of future projects and include them in the Annual Development Programme (ADP) for their timely and positive results.

The Sindh education minister held a meeting at his office on Wednesday to discuss the ongoing development projects of his department. The meeting shed light on the ADP projects, achievements and financial issues.

He said that a complete update of all ongoing projects should be provided so that wherever there is any obstruction, it can be removed. He added that any obstruction in the ongoing projects will not be tolerated, and strict action will be taken against any officer involved in it.