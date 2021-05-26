All public, private schools in Punjab to reopen from June 7

LAHORE: All public and private schools in Punjab in the remaining 20 districts will reopen from June 7, 2021.

On May 21 the Punjab School Education Department had notified reopening of all public and private schools in selected 16 districts from May 24. These districts included Bahawalnagar, Chakwal, Chiniot, Hafizabad, Jhang, Jhelum, Kasur, Mandi Bahauddin, Nankana Sahib, Narowal, Pakpattan, Rajanpur, Sahiwal, Sheikhupura, Sialkot and Vehari.

Now the School Education Minister Murad Raas has announced that public and private schools in the remaining districts would reopen from June 7 with a staggered approach to call students on alternate days with 50% attendance each day.

Meanwhile, all medical universities, medical and dental colleges, nursing and paramedical schools in Punjab will reopen tomorrow (Thursday, May 27).

The University of Health Sciences (UHS) issued a circular in this regard on Tuesday. It may be recalled that the institutions were closed in March this year due to Covid-19. According to the notification, MBBS third, fourth and final year students will be required to attend their medical colleges physically. First and second-year MBBS students will not be allowed to attend the college as their online classes will continue. Similarly, third and fourth-year BDS students will also attend classes in their dental colleges. Classes at medical and dental institutions will be held as per Covid-19 SOPs.

In addition, all medical and dental students will be vaccinated as per government guidelines. The head of the institution will be responsible for ensuring the vaccination of students. According to the circular, the ban on holding sports and cultural events in medical and dental colleges will remain in place.