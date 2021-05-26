‘No change’ on Olympics, Japan says after US virus travel warning

TOKYO: A new US travel warning for Japan over virus risks will not affect this summer’s pandemic-postponed Olympic Games, the Japanese government and Tokyo 2020 organisers said Tuesday.

The US State Department advisory released Monday urges citizens to avoid travel to Japan, where the borders are already closed to almost all foreigners.

It cites government health advice, as well as “secondary factors such as commercial flight availability, restrictions on US citizen entry, and impediments to obtaining Covid test results within three calendar days”.

The advisory comes with less than two months until the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics, which were postponed last year as the pandemic took hold.

Japan’s government said the measure would not affect the Games.

“It is our understanding that there is no change to the US position to support Japan’s effort to hold the Olympic and Paralympic Games,” government spokesman Katsunobu Kato told a regular briefing.

He added that Japan had been told the decision was “not related” to the plans of the US Olympic delegation.

Tokyo 2020 chief Seiko Hashimoto said she “didn’t think it would impact the Games”, adding the organisers would “do their best to prepare for the Olympics whose priority is safety and security”.

The US Olympic and Paralympic Committee also said it remained confident that safety measures and frequent testing for athletes and staff “will allow for safe participation of Team USA athletes this summer”.