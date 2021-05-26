BD crush SL in second ODI to clinch series

DHAKA: Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Mustafizur Rahman claimed three wickets each as Bangladesh thrashed Sri Lanka by 103 runs in a rain-hit second one-day international to clinch the series on Tuesday.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Mushfiqur Rahim hit 125 to steer Bangladesh, who recorded their first series win over Sri Lanka across formats, to 246 all out in 48.1 overs after they elected to bat in Dhaka.

Sri Lanka managed just 141-9 in the tourists’ revised chase of 245 in 40 overs as Bangladesh took an unbeatable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Shakib Al Hasan also took two wickets in a match that was interrupted three times by rain.

The match got off to a frenetic start when Isuru Udana conceded 14 runs off the first two legal deliveries of the match. But after he went for 15 in the first over, Dushmantha Chameera removed both Iqbal and Shakib in the following over to set the game up for the visitors.

Rahim found little support from Liton Das, whose opening position was questioned by BCB president Nazmul Hassan during the previous game. Mosaddek Hossain, who was making an ODI comeback after two years, was also under considerable pressure, but couldn’t impress.

Mahmudullah added 87 runs for the fifth wicket with Rahim after they slipped to 74 for four in the 16th over. The recovery was akin to their 109-run fifth wicket stand, from a similar position, in the first game.

The pair focused on milking runs in singles and twos, Rahim hitting just one four between the 19th and 38th over. Mahmudullah, after striking two sixes and a four in his 41 off 58 balls, fell to a smart catch down the leg-side by Kusal Perera. Meanwhile, Rahim struck eight of his 10 fours in the last 10 overs, scoring 47 out of the 58 runs as there was little support after Mahmudullah’s dismissal.

Score Board

Bangladesh won toss

Bangladesh

Tamim Iqbal lbw b Chameera 13

Liton Das c PWH de Silva b Sandakan 25

Shakib Al Hasan lbw b Chameera 0

Mushfiqur c Bandara b Chameera 125

Mosaddek c †Perera b Sandakan 10

Mahmudullah c †Perera b Sandakan 41

Afif Hossain c Nissanka b Udana 10

Mehidy Hasan Miraz b PWH de Silva 0

Mohammad Saifuddin run out 11

Shoriful Islam c †Perera b Udana 0

Mustafizur Rahman not out 0

Extras (b 1, lb 4, nb 3, w 3) 11

TOTAL (all out, 48.1 overs) 246

Did not bat: Taskin Ahmed

Fall: 1-15 (Tamim Iqbal, 1.1 ov), 2-15 (Shakib Al Hasan, 1.4 ov), 3-49 (Liton Das, 11.1 ov), 4-74 (Mosaddek Hossain, 15.4 ov), 5-161 (Mahmudullah, 33.3 ov), 6-178 (Afif Hossain, 36.4 ov), 7-184 (Mehidy Hasan Miraz, 37.4 ov), 8-232 (Mohammad Saifuddin, 46.2 ov), 9-246 (Shoriful Islam, 47.4 ov), 10-246 (Mushfiqur Rahim, 48.1 ov)

Bowling: Isuru Udana 9-0-49-2, Dushmantha Chameera 9.1-2-44-3, Wanindu Hasaranga 10-1-33-1, Dasun Shanaka 7-0-38-0, Lakshan Sandakan 10-0-54-3, Dhananjaya de Silva 3-0-23-0

Sri Lanka

Danushka c Shakib b Mustafizur 24

Kusal c Tamim b Shoriful Islam 14

Pathum c Tamim b Shakib Al Hasan 20

Kusal Mendis lbw b Mehidy Miraz 15

Dhananjaya de Silva lbw b Shakib 10

Ashen c Mahmudullah b Mustafizur 15

Dasun c Mahmudullah b Mehidy 11

Wanindu Hasaranga b Mehidy 6

Isuru Udana not out 18

Lakshan c Tamim b Mustafizur 4

Dushmantha Chameera not out 4

Extras 0

Total (9 wickets, 40 overs) 141

Fall: 1-24 (Kusal Perera, 5.3 ov), 2-53 (Danushka Gunathilaka, 13.6 ov), 3-71 (Pathum Nissanka, 18.2 ov), 4-77 (Kusal Mendis, 21.3 ov), 5-89 (Dhananjaya de Silva, 24.4 ov), 6-104 (Dasun Shanaka, 29.2 ov), 7-114 (Wanindu Hasaranga, 33.4 ov), 8-116 (Ashen Bandara, 34.4 ov), 9-122 (Lakshan Sandakan, 36.2 ov)

Bowling: Mehidy Hasan Miraz 10-0-28-3, Shoriful Islam 6-0-30-1, Taskin Ahmed 8-0-27-0, Mustafizur Rahman 6-1-16-3, Shakib Al Hasan 9-0-38-2, Mosaddek Hossain 1-0-2-0

Result: Bangladesh won by 103 runs (D/L method)

Man of the Match: Mushfiqur Rahim (BD)

Umpires: Ghazi Sohail (BAN), Sharfuddoula (BAN)