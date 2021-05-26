Fractured Gaza

As Israel continued its aggression, Joe Biden – not Trump – declared that Israel had a right to self-defence. What defence was Biden talking about when Hamas doesn’t even have any air force or well-equipped army? Its missiles could not penetrate Israel’s impregnable defence. While American politicians have to contend with a powerful Zionist lobby, Muslim leaders don’t have this constraint. It is absolutely shocking that during those fateful days, flights from several Muslim countries to Israel were operating. Israel seems to have emerged almost unscathed from this traumatic situation. As a Muslim and citizen of Pakistan, I request the leaders of all Muslim countries, especially the leaders of Pakistan, Turkey, Iran, Egypt and Saudi Arabia, to demand that Israel be tried for war crimes. It is time the Muslim Ummah asserted itself and resolved the Palestine-Israel conflict to enable the people of Israel and Palestine to live together peacefully.

Hameed Akhtar Niazi

Islamabad