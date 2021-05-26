COVID-19 vaccination camp held

Rawalpindi:Attock Hospital (Pvt) Limited organised a COVID-19 vaccination camp in collaboration with NCOC and District Health Authority, press release.

Attock Group has always been at the forefront of ensuring the wellbeing of its employees as well as private patients who are in need of medical care. According to Dr. Muhammad Iftikhar, chief medical officer, Attock Hospital, we are thankful to NCOC, District Health Authority Rawalpindi and Attock Refinery Limited for their contribution and dedication for this noble cause to protect people from the deadly virus.

The basic objective of the said activity was to provide COVID-19 vaccination facility to the residents of Morgah, Kotha Kalan and adjacent community. The outcome of vaccination camp was extremely encouraging, more than 900 people were inoculated. Recipients were also requested to keep strict adherence to the Government’s SOPs in this regard.