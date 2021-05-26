70th anniversary of Pak-China ties celebrated

LAHORE:Punjab Board of Investment and Trade (PBIT) and Chinese Consulate in Lahore commemorated 70th anniversary of Pak-China diplomatic relations at a virtual ceremony where both sides cut the cake and reiterate to further enhance the bilateral ties. Acting Chinese Consul General to Lahore His Excellency Peng Zhengwu was the guest of honour while the Chief Executive Officer, PBIT Dr Erfa Iqbal hosted the ceremony. The event was attended by the officials from both sides. The participants spoke highly of the Pakistan-China friendship and expressed their best wishes for closer cooperation between the two countries.

Meanwhile, Pak-China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) also celebrated the foundation day of Pak-China diplomatic relations.

security: SP Security presided over a meeting on Chinese security at his office on Tuesday. Representatives of Chinese focal persons, Special Protection Unit, IB, Special Branch, CTD and other security agencies attended the meeting. The meeting discussed the security of Chinese personnel on public and private projects.