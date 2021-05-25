AJK cabinet expresses solidarity with Palestinians

MUZAFFARABAD: The Azad Jammu and Kashmir cabinet meeting Monday chaired by AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider expressed solidarity with the Palestinian people and denounced the Israeli aggression on Palestinian territory.

The cabinet adopted resolutions calling upon the United Nations Security Council, OIC and international human rights organisations to play their role for stopping future attacks on the innocent Palestinian people. It appealed to the United Nations secretary general to immediately set up an impartial tribunal to investigate the genocide of the Palestinian people due to aggression of Israeli government.

The cabinet also condemned the reign of terror let loose by the Indian government to suppress the indigenous freedom movement launched by the people of occupied Kashmir for attaining their fundamental right to self-determination and demanded the United Nations and international community to take immediate steps for granting the Kashmiri people their internationally agreed right to self-determination.

The cabinet reaffirmed for holding free, fair and transparent elections in Azad Kashmir and the government would extend all possible support to the election commission in this connection.

The cabinet reaffirmed its commitments for upholding supremacy of law, constitution and democracy .The cabinet expressed satisfaction over the completion of five-year tenure of government and appreciated the steps taken by the government of PML-N for fulfilling the commitment made with the people for completing uplift projects. The cabinet hoped that PML-N will again set up government in Azad Kashmir.

The AJK cabinet also approved the code of conduct for the next general elections in Azad Kashmir. The code of conduct will be applicable for all the constituencies of Azad Kashmir and the constituencies of Jammu and Kashmir refugees living in Pakistan. The cabinet approved the law for appointment from scale 7 to 16 through NTS or from third party and also approved the draft of law for setting up of special fund to extend monthly financial assistance to orphans and widows and extended the jurisdictions of Azad Kashmir Civil Servants Act and Service Tribunal Act to Azad Jammu and Kashmir Council. The cabinet approved ad hoc gazetted and non-gazetted employees’ permanent status having more than five years service to their credit on the pattern of Punjab, KP and Sindh.