Main suspect ‘confesses’ murdering British-Pakistani girl

LAHORE: In a major breakthrough in the murder investigation of 26-year-old British-Pakistani girl Maira Zulfiqar, main suspect Zahir Jadoon has confessed murdering her.

During interrogation Jadoon revealed he had an argument with Maira. “I killed Maira on the morning of May 3. A friend Iqra is also aware of the murder,” he said in a confessional statement.

The suspect said he committed murder along with a friend of Maira.Earlier in the day, Punjab police chief shifted the inquiry of Maira murder case from Cantonment CIA police to Model Town CIA police after Maira’s father met the inspector general of police (IGP) and expressed his dissatisfaction over the case handling by CIA Cantt police.

The father said Maira’s life would have been saved if Cant CIA police had acted on her complaint in which she conveyed to police about threats to her.Earlier, another suspect Saad Amir Butt appeared before the police and recorded his statement after securing interim bail in the case. Butt said he was sleeping in his house when Maira was murdered and that he did not kill Maira. “Maira was my friend but later our friendship was broken. I never tried to kidnap Maira,” Butt said in his statement.

Butt said Maira lodged a case against him on the behest of Zahir Jadoon, which was written by Jadoon’s lawyer. Police allowed Jadoon to go after recording his statement. It may be mentioned here that Maira moved from London to Pakistan a year ago. She was killed after four men allegedly broke into her house in Lahore and shot her.