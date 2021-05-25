Pakistan misses Asian boxing championship

KARACHI: Pakistan on Monday missed the Asian Boxing Championship due to flight issue. A nine-member national squad carrying seven male and two female boxers, was scheduled to feature in the continental event which began in Dubai on Monday.

“Due to travel ban on passengers from Pakistan, the national boxing team consisting of nine boxers (seven men and two women) accredited for the Asian Boxing Championship 2021 have not been able to depart for Dubai to participate in the top Asian event despite submission of special permission from the concerned government authorities of the UAE to participate in the subject championship,” Pakistan Boxing Federation (PBF) said.

“Pakistani pugilists were all set to showcase their best in 48, 60, 64, 69, 75, 81, 91 kg (men), 51 Kg and 60 Kg. The team consisted of Muhammad Saeed (48 Kg), Mohib Ullah (60 Kg), Suleman Baloch (64 Kg), Aamir Khan (69 Kg), Saif ul Manan (75 Kg), Muhammad Ajmal (81 Kg), Sanaullah (91 Kg), Rimsha Ghaffar (51 Kg), Rukhsana Parveen (60 Kg),” it added.

“Majority of these pugilists secured medals in 13 South Asian Games, Nepal,” the PBF said. Muhamad Tariq (head coach), Qamar Shaheen (coach), Musharraf Khan (manager) and Asghar Baloch (NF Official) were to accompany the squad.

“PBF completed all formalities, . . . including holding of a safe training session for athletes, the training camp was called off after receiving information regarding flights cancellation. The National Boxing Championship has also been postponed amidst ban on sporting activities in line with guidelines issued by National Command and Control Centre (NCOC),” the PBF said.

Pakistani pugilists participated in Tokyo 2020 Olympic Qualifying round in Amman in 2020. “We did try in various airlines but flights were cancelled. We reserved seats in Qatar Airways for May 21, then booked in Emirates for May 22, then again reserved seats in Qatar Airways and Oman Air for May 23 departure but every time they were cancelled,” PBF secretary Col Nasir Tung told ‘The News’. “We had held two camps in Islamabad and Lahore in Ramadan and were making an effort to prepare a good lot,” Nasir said.