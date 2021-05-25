‘Kamyab Jawan’ Programme ensuring financial inclusion of the poor: Usman Dar

Islamabad:Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar on Monday said the federal government's Kamyab Jawan’ Programme was ensuring financial inclusion of the poor and marginalised segments of society.

Addressing a certificate awarding and cheque distribution ceremony under the ‘Kamyab Jawan’ Programme here, the premier's aide said the inclusion of youth in decision making was the main priority of the government.

Usman Dar said over 10,000 youth had so far been availed themselves of low-interest rate loan from Kamyab Jawan Programme and 7,000 of them established own businesses creating jobs for others. Vice-Chancellor of the Air University Air Marshal (r) Javaid Ahmad and NAVTTC chairman Javed Hassan and executive director Dr Nasir Khan also addressed the event.