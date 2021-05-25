Covid kills 16 more

Sixteen more people have died due to Covid-19 and 910 others have tested positive for the disease during the past 24 hours in Sindh, with the death toll due to the viral coronavirus infection reaching 4,936 in the province, where the rate of hospitalisation is climbing and that of recovery is falling.

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said in his daily situation report on the health emergency on Monday that 11,388 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, resulting in 910 people, or eight per cent of those who were screened, being diagnosed with Covid-19. The government has so far conducted 3,991,759 tests, which have resulted in 310,540 positive cases, which means that eight per cent of those screened have been found to be infected, he added.

Shah said that after the latest deaths, the rate of the diagnosed people who have lost their fight with Covid-19 stands at two per cent in Sindh. He said 23,194 people across the province are currently infected: 22,229 are in self-isolation at home, 22 at isolation centres and 943 at hospitals, while 897 patients are in critical condition, of whom 68 are on life support.

He added that 814 more people have recovered during the past 24 hours, increasing the number of cured patients to 282,410, which shows the recovery rate to be 90.9 per cent.