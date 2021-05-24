Lahore NAB gets 43 corrupt persons convicted in 3 years

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore has been able to secure conviction of more than 43 persons in major corruption cases in three years, from 2018 to year 2020, under different sections of the NAO 1999, according to a NAB Lahore report, presented to Bureau Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal.

The chairman expressed satisfaction on performance of NAB Lahore, under the supervision of DG NAB Lahore Maj (retd) Shahzad Saleem, and said that logical conclusion of mega corruption cases was topmost priority of NAB. “NAB is committed to a corruption-free Pakistan,” he said.

According to NAB Lahore, 13 persons were convicted under Section 10 of the NAO-1999 including Muhammad Tahir Khan, who was convicted by an accountability court on 21-4-2020, with a fine of 45,000 pounds.

State Vs Faisal Kamran, Khurram Qureshi etc: accused were convicted on 4-9-2020 with a fine of Rs33.1 million.

State Vs Nazir Ahmed Khan etc: accused was convicted on 28-10-2020 with a fine of Rs5.119 million.

State Vs Nazir Ahmed Khan etc: accused was convicted on 28-10-2020 with a fine of Rs7.288 million.

State Vs Nazir Ahmed Khan etc: accused was convicted on 28-10-2020 with a fine of Rs24.706 million.

State Vs Nazir Ahmed Khan etc: accused was convicted on 28-10-2020 with a fine of Rs23.412 million.

State Vs Nazir Ahmed Khan etc: accused was convicted on 28-10-2020 with a fine of Rs28.06 million.

State Vs Zaheer Nasir etc: accused was convicted on 25-11-2020 with a fine of Rs1.5 million.

State Vs Zaheer Nasir etc: accused Maqsood Ahmed was convicted on 25-11-2020 with a fine of Rs1.5 million.

State Vs Zaheer Nasir etc: accused Zeeshan Ahmed was convicted on 25-11-2020 with a fine of Rs1.5 million.

State Vs Asad Kamran: accused Adnan Qayyum was convicted on 21-12-2020 with a fine of Rs7.2 million.

State Vs Asad Kamran: accused Sulman Farooq was convicted on 21-12-2020 with a fine of Rs7.2 million.

According to the report, two persons were convicted by different accountability courts under Section 10 of the NAO-1999, which included State Vs Hafiz Muhammad Javed Cheema etc: accused was convicted on 18-5-2019 with a fine of Rs6.48 million.

State Vs Hafiz Javed Cheema etc: accused Saleem Cheema was convicted on 18-5-2019 with a fine of Rs6.48 million.

In the year 2018, 28 persons were convicted by different accountability courts. The details of these convicted persons under Section 10 of the NAO-1999 are as under:

1. State Vs Khawaja Muhammad Tanoli, the accused was convicted on 3-3-2018 with a fine of Rs19.028 million.

2. State Vs Kh Muhammad Tanoli: accused Muhammad Khalil Feroze was convicted on 3-3-2018 with a fine of Rs19.028 million.

3. State Vs Naeem Imdad: the accused was convicted on 26-4-2018 with a fine of Rs3.59 million.

4. State Vs Tariq Mehmood etc: the accused was convicted on 31-5-2018 with a fine of Rs1.41 million.

5. State Vs Tariq Mehmood etc: accused Abuzar Jafri was convicted on 31-5-2018 with a fine of Rs1.41 million.

6. State Vs Abuzar Jafri and another: accused were convicted on 31-5-2018 with a fine of Rs58.27 million.

7. State Vs Shahid Hassan Awan: the accused was convicted on 23-6-2018 with a fine of Rs805 million.

8. State Vs Shahid Hassan Awan: accused Zubair Ali Khan was convicted on 23-6-2018 with a fine of Rs805 million.

9. State Vs Shahid Hassan Awan: accused Majid Rasheed was convicted on 23-6-2018 with a fine of Rs805 million.

10. State Vs Shahid Hassan Awan: accused Zakaullah Khan Shinwari was convicted on 23-6-2018 with a fine of Rs805 million.

11. State Vs Shahid Hassan Awan: accused Riffat Shahid Hassan Awan was convicted on 23-6-2018 with a fine of Rs805 million.

12. State Vs Muhammad Azam Chishti etc: the accused was convicted on 23-6-2018 with a fine of Rs43.04 million.

13. State Vs Muhammad Azam Chishti etc: accused Muhammad Zeeshan Ali was convicted on 23-6-2018 with a fine of Rs43.04 million.

14. State Vs Muhammad Azam Chishti etc: accused Amir Shafiq was convicted on 23-6-2018 with a fine of Rs43.04 million.

15. State Vs Muhammad Azam Chishti etc: accused Amir Abbas Ch was convicted on 23-6-2018 with a fine of Rs43.04 million.

16. State Vs Muhammad Azam Chishti etc: the accused was convicted on 23-6-2018 with a fine of Rs1.196 million.

17. State Vs Muhammad Azam Chishti etc: accused Muhammad Zeeshan Ali was convicted on 23-6-2018 with a fine of Rs1.196 million.

18. State Vs Muhammad Azam Chishti etc: accused Amir Shafiq was convicted on 23-6-2018 with a fine of Rs1.196 million.

19. State Vs Muhammad Azam Chishti etc: accused Amir Abbas Ch was convicted on 23-6-2018 with a fine of Rs1.196 million.

20. State Vs Zul Bajauddin and another: the accused were convicted on 23-6-2018 with a fine of Rs32.311 million.

21. State Vs Amir Nadeem: the accused was convicted on 23-6-2018 with a fine of Rs11.685 million.

22. State Vs Najamus-Saqib etc: the accused was convicted on 23-6-2018 with a fine of Rs118.27 million.

23. State Vs Abdul Rehman: the accused was convicted on 31-10-2018 with a fine of Rs28.52 million.

24. State Vs Yaqoob Loona etc: accused Mian Ghulam Ali was convicted on 20-11-2018 with a fine of Rs58.145 million.

25. State Vs Yaqoob Loona etc: accused Zakaullah Bhatti was convicted on 20-11-2018 with a fine of Rs58.145 million.

26. State Vs Yaqoob Loona etc: accused Ahmed Shah was convicted on 20-11-2018 with a fine of Rs58.145 million.

27. State Vs Yaqoob Loona etc: accused Asad Ali was convicted on 20-11-2018 with a fine of Rs58.145 million.

28. State Vs Yaqoob Loona etc: accused Riaz Bhatti was convicted on 20-11-2018 with a fine of Rs58.145 million.