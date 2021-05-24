4 injured as transformer explodes

HARIPUR: Four persons, including three Pesco employees, suffered burn injuries when the power transformer exploded on Khanpur Road here on Sunday.

Police and Pesco sources said that three workers, identified as Muhammad Qasim, Mir Abbas and Muhammad Ikram, were busy fixing the fault of a 100 kv transformer near a private hospital on Khanpur Road when it exploded due to technical fault. As a result, three Pesco employees and a passerby, Tasleem Ahmed, sustained burn injuries. The area people shifted the injured people to Trauma Centre where the condition of two was reported to be critical.