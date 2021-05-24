21 runners die as extreme weather hits China marathon

Beijing: Twenty-one people were killed after hail, freezing rain and high winds hit runners taking part in a cross-country mountain race in China, state media said on Sunday.

The extreme weather struck a high-altitude section of the 100-kilometre (62-mile) race held in the scenic Yellow River Stone Forest in northwestern Gansu province Saturday afternoon. Among the dead were elite Chinese long-distance runners, local media reported.

Official news agency Xinhua confirmed that 21 of the 172 participants had died, citing the local rescue command headquarters. The other 151 are now safe, according to state media. Baiyin city mayor Zhang Xuchen said that at around midday Saturday a section of the rugged ultramarathon course -- between kilometres 20 and 31 -- was "suddenly affected by disastrous weather".