PM praised for steps against corruption

LAHORE:Pakistan Jamhoori League (PJL) has termed Prime Minister Imran Khan a hero of the Muslim world and said the credit for the ceasefire in Palestine also goes to Imran Khan.

Pakistan Jamhoori League chairman Rana Zaman Saeed said the current govt has taken historical steps for elimination of tax evasion and creation of facilities for the public, adding for constant development and stability of the country, the parliament has to be completely cleansed of corrupt elements.

Talking to the party secretary general Sohail Ahmed and information secretary Zahid Hameed here on Sunday, Pakistan Jamhoori League chairman Rana Zaman Saeed said there was no doubt that the past rulers plundered the country with both hands due to which Pakistan is entrapped in billion dollars debt and problems like inflation and unemployment increased in the country but the steps being taken by the present government and NAB to eradicate corruption are commendable.