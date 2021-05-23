Begum Naseem Wali remembered for sacrifices for democracy

Speakers at a condolence gathering on Saturday paid rich tributes to the late Begum Naseem Wali, the Awami National Party’s (ANP) central leader who passed away this week, for her sacrifices for democracy in the country.

The National Lawyers Forum, a sister organisation of the ANP, had organised the event at Jinnah Auditorium at the Karachi Bar Association (KBA), City Courts.

Speakers at the event recalled Naseem’s struggle against dictatorship and sacrifices for the restoration of democracy in the country.

“The real heroes of the independence movement and true democrats were declared traitors in the country and the British cadres were given power,” said Aurangzeb Buneri, the ANP Sindh acting president. He recalled that atrocities of the rulers in the 1970s forced Naseem to enter into politics.

He called for a grand national dialogue with all the stakeholders on board. “The country cannot move forward due to power struggle. All institutions have to stay within their limits,” he said.

KBA President Naeem Qureshi said there was currently a weak government in the country as dictatorship had prevailed in the country’s history. “Even today, the faces of the past are in power,” he said.

Paying glowing tributes to Naseem, Qureshi said her democratic mission must continue. “In this hour of sorrow, we share the grief of the ANP.”

ANP Sindh Secretary General Younas Bunariee said Naseem was a shining chapter in the political history of the country. “She was a symbol of resistance politics in the country. Begum Naseem Wali was the first elected woman member of the National Assembly,” he said, adding that the late leader was the political heir of Bacha Khan.

KBA Secretary General Amir Waraich, Shah Imroz Advocate, Noor Naz Agha, Zia Awan, and Naheed Afzal also spoke at the event.