Long hours

The World Health Organization (WHO) has reported that in 2016, around 754,000 people from heart diseases which were associated with long working hours. There is no doubt that a person’s diet and lifestyle also plays a huge role in the onset of such diseases. However, it is quite important to understand that long working hours are a silent killer. In Pakistan, the law limits requires employers to have a 9-hour-long working day. However, many businesses especially garment factories, aren’t following this law. A single shift lasts for close to 12 hours. The authorities should take action against the open violation of the law.

Irfan Rasheed Baloch

Karachi